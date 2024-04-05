Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi issues statement on Congress Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Congress has released its manifesto. This manifesto has been named Nyaya Patra. On the manifesto, Rahul Gandhi said, we need to understand the foundation of the strategy made by RSS, BJP and PM Modi. The way Adani has a monopoly in ports, infrastructure and defence. In the same way, PM Modi has created a monopoly. Mallikarjun Kharge said that people who are corrupt are joining BJP in political finance using ED, CBI and Income Tax.

