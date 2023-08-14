trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648877
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Soldiers got big success in Pathankot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
The jawans saw some movement on the border with Pakistan this morning. BSF has killed a Pakistani intruder who was trying to infiltrate on the international border.

All Videos

“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
play icon3:5
“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
play icon4:13
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
India to have 19th round of talks with China
play icon3:14
India to have 19th round of talks with China
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
play icon3:35
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
play icon1:49
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Trending Videos

“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
play icon3:5
“Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts; you cannot even hunt a bird”: Kharge hits out at BJP
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
play icon4:13
Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed
India to have 19th round of talks with China
play icon3:14
India to have 19th round of talks with China
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
play icon3:35
With ATVs, modern weapons and equipment, Indian Army ready to thwart infiltration bids at LoC
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
play icon1:49
Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour At Home In Noida, Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’
pakistani intruder in punjab,Pakistani intruder,Pakistani intruders,pakistan intruder news,Pakistan intruder,pakistani intrder,pakistani intruder shot dead by bsf,pakistan intruder on india pakistan border,bsf shot intruder,Pak intruder,Pak intruders,pak intruder on india pakistan border,intruder from pakistan,indo-pak bamiyal border,intruder,Pakistan,latest hindi news,terrorists infiltration,Hindi News,hindi news update,Zee News,