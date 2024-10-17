videoDetails

Somy Ali Requests Zoom Call with Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

In a surprising turn, Bollywood actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has expressed her desire to speak with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over a Zoom call. Somy took to Instagram to make her unusual request, asking Bishnoi to arrange a call from jail. She hinted that the conversation could be beneficial for him, raising questions about her intentions and the ongoing security concerns for Salman Khan, who remains under threat from the Bishnoi gang.