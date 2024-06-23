Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759900
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sonakshi Sinha marriage with zaheer iqbal

|Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, which was in the news for a long time, is going to happen today. Sonakshi Sinha is going to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal today. Sonakshi Sinha will neither take seven rounds nor do Nikah. Rather it will be a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Apart from this, a GRAND RECEPTION will be given in the evening in which many Bollywood celebs are likely to attend. Before Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, many reports were making claims about discord in her family. But the pictures seen in the last few days put an end to them. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan and her mother Poonam were both seen performing the wedding rituals. Sonakshi's house Ramayan is also fully decorated.

All Videos

Cheating on wife, CO becomes constable!
Play Icon02:02
Cheating on wife, CO becomes constable!
How much are people troubled by inflation?
Play Icon19:46
How much are people troubled by inflation?
Ajit Doval's mission to PoK begins, Pakistan in fear!
Play Icon15:34
Ajit Doval's mission to PoK begins, Pakistan in fear!
Aakash Anand Becomes BSP National Successor
Play Icon00:48
Aakash Anand Becomes BSP National Successor
Around 1563 students to give NEET Re exam
Play Icon07:02
Around 1563 students to give NEET Re exam

Trending Videos

Cheating on wife, CO becomes constable!
play icon2:2
Cheating on wife, CO becomes constable!
How much are people troubled by inflation?
play icon19:46
How much are people troubled by inflation?
Ajit Doval's mission to PoK begins, Pakistan in fear!
play icon15:34
Ajit Doval's mission to PoK begins, Pakistan in fear!
Aakash Anand Becomes BSP National Successor
play icon0:48
Aakash Anand Becomes BSP National Successor
Around 1563 students to give NEET Re exam
play icon7:2
Around 1563 students to give NEET Re exam