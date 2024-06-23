videoDetails

Sonakshi Sinha marriage with zaheer iqbal

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, which was in the news for a long time, is going to happen today. Sonakshi Sinha is going to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal today. Sonakshi Sinha will neither take seven rounds nor do Nikah. Rather it will be a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Apart from this, a GRAND RECEPTION will be given in the evening in which many Bollywood celebs are likely to attend. Before Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, many reports were making claims about discord in her family. But the pictures seen in the last few days put an end to them. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan and her mother Poonam were both seen performing the wedding rituals. Sonakshi's house Ramayan is also fully decorated.