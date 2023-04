videoDetails

SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav makes huge remark over Asad's Encounter

Apr 14, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav congratulated countrymen on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav surrounded Yogi government regarding encounter of Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam in mesh Pal murder case and said that 'action is being taken on the basis of religion'.