SP Singh Baghel's ministry changed after Kiren Rijiju!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

There has been a big change in the Modi cabinet. After Kiren Rijiju, now the ministry of SP Singh Baghel has also been changed. SP Singh Baghel has now been made Union Minister of State for Health.