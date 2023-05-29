NewsVideos
SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said that despite having such a huge majority, the government is torturing the daughters sitting at Jantar Mantar, BJP's Satyame Jayate was standing in front and showing the mark of victory, what could be more shameful than this.

