trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698789
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: After the security lapse in Parliament House, another shocking incident has come to light. As per latest reports, Speaker got furious and asked TMC MP Derek O'Brien to leave Parliament House amid Lok Sabha Proceedings.

All Videos

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Play Icon0:48
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
Play Icon0:14
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
Play Icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
Palak Tiwari's Heartwarming Gesture: Capturing Hearts as She Helps a Kid Click a Selfie
Play Icon0:13
Palak Tiwari's Heartwarming Gesture: Capturing Hearts as She Helps a Kid Click a Selfie"
Parliament Security Breach Update: Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Vikky Sharma from Gurugram
Play Icon1:9
Parliament Security Breach Update: Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Vikky Sharma from Gurugram

Trending Videos

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
play icon0:48
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
play icon0:14
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
play icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
Palak Tiwari's Heartwarming Gesture: Capturing Hearts as She Helps a Kid Click a Selfie
play icon0:13
Palak Tiwari's Heartwarming Gesture: Capturing Hearts as She Helps a Kid Click a Selfie"
Parliament Security Breach Update: Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Vikky Sharma from Gurugram
play icon1:9
Parliament Security Breach Update: Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Vikky Sharma from Gurugram
Parliament security breach,Parliament,parliament live today,security,Security Breach In Parliament,Security breach,security breach in lok sabha,breach,breach in parliament,breach in lok sabha,Who is Pratap Simha,lok sabha security breach,Parliament attack,loksabha security breach video,loksabha attack update,trending news,sansad mein hmla,parliament attack update,Mahua Moitra,sansad suraksha,BJP,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,