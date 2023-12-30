trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704326
Special conversation with the architect who prepared the map of Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Complete preparations are being made for the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. The date of Pran Pratishtha is 22nd January. But a month before, the entire Ayodhya has become Rammay. The work of Ram temple is going on war footing.. and each and every corner is being prepared in detail. Map of Ram temple. Special conversation with architect Ashish Sompura

Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
Play Icon7:38
Modi stopped the convoy midway and drink tea, but why?
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Skydiving Stunts Leave Viewers in Disbelief
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO : Heartwarming Reunion: German Girl and Donkey, A Bond Forged Since Birth
Prime Minister Modi reached the house of the beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana
Play Icon2:20
Prime Minister Modi reached the house of the beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana
PM Modi inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station
Play Icon11:45
PM Modi inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station

