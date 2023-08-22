trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652232
Special CP writes letter on G20 summit, recommends 3 days leave

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
The big news is about the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi. A letter has been written on behalf of the Delhi Police, in which it has been said that from 8 to 10 September government offices should be discharged.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's attack on the government - law and order collapsed in the state
play icon1:22
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's attack on the government - law and order collapsed in the state
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
play icon1:53
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
Nitin Gadkari Shocks Global Auto Industry, Launches Bharat NCAP Rating
play icon1:46
Nitin Gadkari Shocks Global Auto Industry, Launches Bharat NCAP Rating
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
play icon5:28
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video
play icon2:16
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video

