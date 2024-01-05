trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706242
Special gift from in-laws for Ramlala, in Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Deshit: On January 22, Ram Lala is Pran Pratishtha in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya, that is, after living in a tent for many years, Ram Lalla will now sit in his house. The whole country is waiting for this day. Besides, wonderful preparations are going on in Janakpuri also. A lot of goods are coming from Shri Ram's in-laws house.

