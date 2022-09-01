NewsVideos

Special 'Jal-Abhishek' offered to deity at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry

On the occasion of Vinayagar Chathurthi, a special 'Jal-abhishek' was offered to the deity at the Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry on August 31. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on August 31.

