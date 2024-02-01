trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716310
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special prayers offered at Vyas Ji Tehkhana after Varanasi Court's approval

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Follow Us
BAfter the approval of Varanasi Court, prayers were offered in Vyas Ji Tehkhana. The administration came into action after court's order. Police took laborers to Gyanvapi complex and removed barricades in front of Nandi. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Play Icon16:8
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
Play Icon7:56
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
Play Icon11:6
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
Gyanvapi Case Update: Varanasi Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers
Play Icon26:32
Gyanvapi Case Update: Varanasi Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers

Trending Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
play icon16:8
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
play icon7:56
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
play icon11:6
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
Gyanvapi Case Update: Varanasi Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers
play icon26:32
Gyanvapi Case Update: Varanasi Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers