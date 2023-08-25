trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653365
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speeding Car hits Scooty in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Delhi Accident: A CCTV video of a horrific road accident has surfaced from Delhi's Adarsh ​​Nagar area. The unruly car hit a scooty and overtook it. No complaint has been registered in this matter so far.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sharad Pawar makes huge claim on NCP Split
play icon3:12
Sharad Pawar makes huge claim on NCP Split
Greece: This is how the Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi
play icon2:19
Greece: This is how the Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi
Chandrayaan-3: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Pragyan Rover
play icon6:16
Chandrayaan-3: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Pragyan Rover
Himachal Landslide takes life of 13 people amid heavy rainfall
play icon1:22
Himachal Landslide takes life of 13 people amid heavy rainfall
Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Applauds National Award Achievement
play icon1:33
Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Applauds National Award Achievement

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar makes huge claim on NCP Split
play icon3:12
Sharad Pawar makes huge claim on NCP Split
Greece: This is how the Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi
play icon2:19
Greece: This is how the Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi
Chandrayaan-3: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Pragyan Rover
play icon6:16
Chandrayaan-3: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Pragyan Rover
Himachal Landslide takes life of 13 people amid heavy rainfall
play icon1:22
Himachal Landslide takes life of 13 people amid heavy rainfall
Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Applauds National Award Achievement
play icon1:33
Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Applauds National Award Achievement
Delhi accident,delhi adarsh nagar,delhi adarsh nagar ki news,delhi adarsh nagar accident,adarsh nagar acccident,adarsh nagar accident news,accident in adarsh nagar,accident,Road accident,road accident in adarsh nagar delhi,car hits scooty,speeding car hits scooty,scooty hit by speeding car,delhi breaking news,Speeding car,speeding car accident,speeding car accident today,speeding car accident news,Car accident,car collides with scooty,Breaking News,