ST Aayog Team leaves for Sandeshkhali

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
ST Commission team has left for Sandeshkhali. ST Commission team will investigate atrocities on women in Bengal and will also talk to the victims.

Union Minister Smriti Irani And Her husband Zubin Irani Perform Rituals At The 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony At Their Residence In Uttar Pradesh.
Union Minister Smriti Irani And Her husband Zubin Irani Perform Rituals At The 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony At Their Residence In Uttar Pradesh.
BJP Releases Video on Sandeshkhali Violence
BJP Releases Video on Sandeshkhali Violence
Snowfall hits hilly regions from Uttarakhand to Himachal
Snowfall hits hilly regions from Uttarakhand to Himachal
Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar issues statement in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar issues statement in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Watch Viral Video of Car Moving in reverse direction as Cop follows from front
Watch Viral Video of Car Moving in reverse direction as Cop follows from front

