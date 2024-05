videoDetails

Stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

A major accident occurred last night in the northern part of Mexico. The election rally was going on when suddenly a storm came and strong winds started blowing. Before people could protect themselves from the storm, the stage collapsed, causing panic among the people. During this time, 9 people died due to being crushed under the feet of people running here and there.