Stampede witnessed in Bihar's Siddheshwar Nath Temple

| Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Siddheshwar Nath Mandir Stampede: A stampede has broken out in the famous Baba Siddheshwar Nath temple located in Jehanabad, Bihar. 7 devotees have died in this accident. Three women are involved in this. So 35 devotees are said to be injured.