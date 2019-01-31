हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Start of budget session after President's speech
The budget 2019 has started with the speech of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Jan 31, 2019, 13:30 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT2M51S
Robot service begins at Indore airport, 31 Jan 2019
PT2M43S
Breaking News: Violence by Congress workers in Jind, Haryana , 31 Jan 2019
PT11M57S
VHP's Dharma Sansad at Kumbh Mela starts today, 31 Jan 2019
PT3M7S
Breaking News: Saints slams government on Ram Mandir construction, 31 Jan 2019
Next
Video
Budget 2019: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses both Houses of the Parliament
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Jind by-election result 2019: BJP's Krishan Middha defeats JJP rival Digvijay Singh Cha...
Haryana
India
Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide, family demands justice
Television
Ramgarh by-election 2019 result: Read how the counting unfolded in favour of Congress
Rajasthan
India
Ram temple construction at Ayodhya will begin from Feb 21, announces Dharam Sansad
India
AgustaWestland case co-accused Rajiv Saxena extradited to India from UAE residence
India
Catch live streaming of Jind by-election results on Zee News
Haryana
India
Ekta Kapoor becomes mother, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy
People
Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to slow down at B...
Movies
ED arrests Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar after being deported from Dubai
India
US announces 'efficient', 'effective' new rule for filing H-1B visas
World
Trending
Jind by-election result 2019: BJP's Krishan Middha defeats JJP rival Digvijay Singh Chautala
Aspiring TV actor Rahul Dixit allegedly commits suicide, family demands justice
Ramgarh by-election 2019 result: Read how the counting unfolded in favour of Congress
Ram temple construction at Ayodhya will begin from Feb 21, announces Dharam Sansad
AgustaWestland case co-accused Rajiv Saxena extradited to India from UAE residence
Catch live streaming of Jind by-election results on Zee News
Ekta Kapoor becomes mother, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy
Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to slow down at Box Office
ED arrests Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar after being deported from Dubai
US announces 'efficient', 'effective' new rule for filing H-1B visas