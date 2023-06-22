NewsVideos
State dinner will be held for Modi in America today, these things will be included in the menu!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
According to Jill Biden, dishes of his favorite millets are being prepared along with many delicious dishes for Prime Minister Modi. He told that for the special guest, the South Lawn has been decorated with green color and there will be saffron colored flowers on the table, which are the colors of the Indian flag.

