trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645015
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Statement of the Muslim side on the survey of Gyanvapi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A big statement of the Muslim side has come out on the survey of Gyanvapi. Muslim side's lawyer Mumtaz said that he is satisfied with the survey. Meanwhile, the Muslim side has handed over the keys to the basement. Today the basement will be opened.

All Videos

Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana case
play icon1:32
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana case
JAMMU KASHMIR: Picture of Kashmir after removal of Article 370, increased tourism, 683 terrorists killed
play icon6:42
JAMMU KASHMIR: Picture of Kashmir after removal of Article 370, increased tourism, 683 terrorists killed
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
play icon6:10
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI

Trending Videos

Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana case
play icon1:32
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in Toshakhana case
JAMMU KASHMIR: Picture of Kashmir after removal of Article 370, increased tourism, 683 terrorists killed
play icon6:42
JAMMU KASHMIR: Picture of Kashmir after removal of Article 370, increased tourism, 683 terrorists killed
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
play icon6:10
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update,ज्ञानवापी,nuh violecne update,Gyanvapi survey,Gyanvapi ASI Survey update,Asaduddin Owaisi,nuh bulldozer action,Ashok Sharma,nuh mewat,nuh hinsa,Zeenews,Zee News,Nuh Violence,nuh violence news,nuh violence update,nuh violence reason,haryana violence nuh,communal violence in nuh,violence in nuh,nuh violence haryana,nuh violence today,mewat nuh violence,Haryana Nuh Violence,mewat violence,nuh violence latest news,