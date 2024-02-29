trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726085
STF Arrests 4 in UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak case

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
STF has taken major action in UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. STF has arrested 4 more accused in this case. The arrest took place from Nepal border. Around 32 mark sheets and admit cards have been recovered from the accused.

