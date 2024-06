videoDetails

Stock market crashes due to initial trends

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: On the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, the condition of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) i.e. Sensex is bad. Trading started on Tuesday with a fall of more than a thousand points and currently it is trading at 73,336.66 with a fall of 3132.12 points.