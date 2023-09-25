trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Strict Security arrangements made regarding PM Modi's Bhopal Visit

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Headlines Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today. In both the states, PM Modi will participate in election programs and address many public meetings. The administration is strict regarding PM Modi's visit to Bhopal. In this connection, 4 thousand policemen including 20 IPS have been deployed.
Follow Us

All Videos

Punjab: “AAP had come to end mafia, make a new system…,” says Navjot Singh Sidhu
play icon1:43
Punjab: “AAP had come to end mafia, make a new system…,” says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
play icon5:51
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
play icon3:21
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
play icon5:39
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
play icon8:51
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit

Trending Videos

Punjab: “AAP had come to end mafia, make a new system…,” says Navjot Singh Sidhu
play icon1:43
Punjab: “AAP had come to end mafia, make a new system…,” says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
play icon5:51
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
play icon3:21
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
play icon5:39
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
play icon8:51
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
Headlines Today,pm modi mp visit,pm modi visit madhya pradesh,PM Modi Live,pm modi madhya pradesh,pm modi madhya pradesh rewa,pm modi madhya pradesh visit,narendra modi madhya pradesh,narendra modi bhopal live,narendra modi bhopal visit,narendra modi bhopal speech,Modi,modi in bhopal today,modi in bhopal,modi in bhopal live today,modi in bhopal live,bhopal modi,modi in bhopal speech,live news,Hindi News,modi bhopal visit,Latest News,trending news,