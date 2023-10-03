trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670459
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today after two earthquakes in Nepal - one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of 6.2 - within 25 minutes of each other at a depth of 5 km.
