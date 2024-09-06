videoDetails

Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Chaos over bringing non-veg biryani to school. A Muslim child brought biryani in Amroha. Expelled from school for bringing biryani. Video of argument with principal goes viral. Argument between principal and child's mother. Principal said many objectionable things in the argument. Child's mother made many allegations against the principal. Muslim community wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister. Wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.