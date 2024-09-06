Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789029https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/student-expelled-for-bringing-non-veg-in-school-2789029.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chaos over bringing non-veg biryani to school. A Muslim child brought biryani in Amroha. Expelled from school for bringing biryani. Video of argument with principal goes viral. Argument between principal and child's mother. Principal said many objectionable things in the argument. Child's mother made many allegations against the principal. Muslim community wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister. Wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

All Videos

Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
Play Icon01:02
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Play Icon01:04
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Wolf attacks 12 year old in UP's Bahraich
Play Icon01:07
Wolf attacks 12 year old in UP's Bahraich
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Play Icon01:26
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon13:03
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
play icon1:2
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
play icon1:4
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Wolf attacks 12 year old in UP's Bahraich
play icon1:7
Wolf attacks 12 year old in UP's Bahraich
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
play icon1:26
Shooting witnessed in Delhi's Govindpuri area
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon13:3
Watch TOP 100 News of the day