Students in West Bengal getting high on condoms? Know-how and the side effects of it | VIRAL VIDEO

As per the report students in West Bengal’s Durgapur are getting high on condoms. The sales of condoms have been increasing rapidly. The addiction of intoxication is raising a lot of questions regarding the health of the students

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

As per the report students in West Bengal’s Durgapur are getting high on condoms. The sales of condoms have been increasing rapidly. The addiction of intoxication is raising a lot of questions regarding the health of the students