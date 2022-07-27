Students in West Bengal getting high on condoms? Know-how and the side effects of it | VIRAL VIDEO
As per the report students in West Bengal’s Durgapur are getting high on condoms. The sales of condoms have been increasing rapidly. The addiction of intoxication is raising a lot of questions regarding the health of the students
