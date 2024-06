videoDetails

Subhash Chandra Exclusive: Dr Chandra's vision on challenges of media

Sonam | Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra, while talking to the media today, said that the statement he issued on World Press Freedom Day was not focused on any individual. Dr. Chandra said that because he was associated with the media, he had expressed his views. Dr Chandra said that his statement was very spontaneous.