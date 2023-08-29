trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655173
Subsidy on LPG gas cylinder under Ujjwala scheme, cabinet approved

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
There is great news for the common people who are facing the brunt of inflation. Today, in the cabinet meeting, a decision has been taken regarding the prices of gas cylinders. The government has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders.
