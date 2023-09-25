trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666953
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Such crowd gathered in Bhopal...Congress including Kamal Nath will be shocked

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
PM Modi Bhopal Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on MP tour today. While addressing the workers in Bhopal rally, Prime Minister Modi said that Congress is rusty iron. The party has no future thinking. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary at the Jamboree Ground and then addressed the Mahakumbh of BJP workers. Prime Minister Modi said that Madhya Pradesh is called the heart of the country. Wherever Congress has gone, it has ruined that state.
Follow Us

All Videos

World's Second Largest Hindu Temple, The Akshardham Temple Opens For Visitors In USA | Swaminarayan
play icon5:17
World's Second Largest Hindu Temple, The Akshardham Temple Opens For Visitors In USA | Swaminarayan
It's Official! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share First Wedding Pictures
play icon1:41
It's Official! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share First Wedding Pictures
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Bhopal
play icon7:40
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Bhopal
Shock to the opposition alliance! Nitish attended BJP's program
play icon2:23
Shock to the opposition alliance! Nitish attended BJP's program
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
play icon9:39
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan

Trending Videos

World's Second Largest Hindu Temple, The Akshardham Temple Opens For Visitors In USA | Swaminarayan
play icon5:17
World's Second Largest Hindu Temple, The Akshardham Temple Opens For Visitors In USA | Swaminarayan
It's Official! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share First Wedding Pictures
play icon1:41
It's Official! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Share First Wedding Pictures
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Bhopal
play icon7:40
PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Bhopal
Shock to the opposition alliance! Nitish attended BJP's program
play icon2:23
Shock to the opposition alliance! Nitish attended BJP's program
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
play icon9:39
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
pm modi bhopal speech,pm modi bhopal speech live,pm modi madhya pradesh,pm modi madhya pradesh rewa,pm modi madhya pradesh visit,pm modi madhya pradesh speech,narendra modi madhya pradesh speech,modi mp speech,modi bhopal speech,modi in bhopal,modi in bhopal today,modi bhopal visit,trending news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,Congress,Modi on Congress,modi vs congress,congress news today,Zee News Hindi,zee latest news,zee today,