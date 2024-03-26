Advertisement
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Pinarayi Vijayan Controversial remarks

Mar 26, 2024
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made controversial remark on Pinarayi Vijayan. On Monday, he said that theSangh Parivar, which is insisting that people with Muslim names should not be given citizenship and is also trying to erase the cultural history of the country, should understand that That it was Azimullah Khan, a Muslim, who coined the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Sudhanshu Trivedi has given a befitting reply to this statement.

