Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest: Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested today in the Sandeshkhali case. Sudhanshu Trivedi's statement has come on the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh. Shahjahan Sheikh is accused of sexually exploiting the women of Sandeshkhali and usurping their land. Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested after 55 days.

