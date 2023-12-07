trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696211
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites Update: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's mortal remains leaves for last rites

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Funeral Update: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. There were riots and arson across Rajasthan in protest against the murder of Gogamedi. Meanwhile, Gogamedi's wife has given an ultimatum and has also made serious allegations against Ashok Gehlot. Big news is coming out regarding the funeral of Gogamedi.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
Play Icon10:41
PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
Play Icon0:36
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
Play Icon1:21
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine
Play Icon6:39
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine
Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje reached New Delhi amid intense suspense over BJP Rajasthan CM post
Play Icon4:16
Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje reached New Delhi amid intense suspense over BJP Rajasthan CM post

Trending Videos

PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
play icon10:41
PM Modi grand honored for Assembly Elections victory
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
play icon0:36
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'severe' category
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
play icon1:21
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani Terrorist, Threatens To Blow Indian Parliament
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine
play icon6:39
Russia-Ukraine War Update: Bomb blast in Donetsk, Ukraine
Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje reached New Delhi amid intense suspense over BJP Rajasthan CM post
play icon4:16
Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje reached New Delhi amid intense suspense over BJP Rajasthan CM post
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi latest news,Sukhdev singh gogamedi news,sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead,sukhdev singh gogamedi karni sena,sukhdev singh gogamedi firing,sukhdev singh gogamedi firing news,sukhdev singh firing news,rajpoot karni sena sukhdev singh,who is sukhdev singh gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi attack,karni sena president sukhdev singh,Sukhdev singh gogamedi murder,karni sena sukhdev singh shot dead in jaipur live,