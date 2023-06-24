NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sukhoi, Mirage roar in the sky of Purvanchal Expressway!

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Purvanchal Expressway: Air show was organized on Purvanchal Expressway today. Here fighter jet Mirage, Sukhoi roared a lot in the sky.

All Videos

Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
play icon6:10
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
play icon3:50
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
play icon5:23
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
play icon7:32
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
Army Opens Fire In Response To Suspicious Movement Along LoC In Poonch
play icon1:57
Army Opens Fire In Response To Suspicious Movement Along LoC In Poonch

Trending Videos

Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
play icon6:10
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
play icon3:50
Following PM Modi's Visit, US Will Return Over 100 Antiquities To India
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
play icon5:23
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
play icon7:32
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin's address amid rebellion in Russia - Wagner has betrayed Russia
Army Opens Fire In Response To Suspicious Movement Along LoC In Poonch
play icon1:57
Army Opens Fire In Response To Suspicious Movement Along LoC In Poonch
air show,Miraj,Sukhoi,purvanchal expressway air show,Indian Air Force,Sukhoi 30 MKI,air show at purvanchal expressway,mirage 2000 indian air force,IAF Air Show,air show 2023,air show live,tremendous air show,Sultanpur,jaguar,pm modi in sultanpur,sultanpur purvanchal express highway,jaguar air show,Jaguar fighter jet,sukhoi landing on purvanchal expressway,jaguar landing on purvanchal expressway,indian air force fighter jet sukhoi,sukhoi touchdown,Jaguar jet,