Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Flood affected areas in Himachal

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Landslide in Himachal: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. So far the death of 71 people has been confirmed. The way accidents are happening due to landslides is very frightening. All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal today. You will also be shocked to see these pictures of Himachal Pradesh.

