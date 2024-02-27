trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725394
Sunil Gavaskar makes huge remark on Virat Kohli

Feb 27, 2024
India achieved a spectacular victory in Ranchi Test on Monday. Indian team played without promising players like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli in this test match. After victory of Indian team, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave a huge statement about Virat Kohli. Know in this report what is the meaning of his statement.

