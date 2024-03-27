Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sunita Kejriwal holds press conference over Kejriwal Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal once again held a press conference. Speaking in the press conference, Sunita Kejriwal said that Arvind Kejriwal will give major evidence during his appearance in the court on 28th March. Sunita Kejriwal, while reading Arvind Kejriwal's message, said that even though Kejriwal's body is in jail, his soul is outside.

All Videos

Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on Congress
Play Icon03:43
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on Congress
Florida puts ban on use of social media
Play Icon02:31
Florida puts ban on use of social media
Mumbai Police investigates Munawar Faruqi
Play Icon01:58
Mumbai Police investigates Munawar Faruqi
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Alleged Corruption while AAP Leaders Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Play Icon01:12
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Alleged Corruption while AAP Leaders Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Viral Video: Wedding Ugly Drama Unfolds As Ex-Boyfriend Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding And Gets Caught
Play Icon01:21
Viral Video: Wedding Ugly Drama Unfolds As Ex-Boyfriend Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding And Gets Caught

Trending Videos

Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on Congress
play icon3:43
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on Congress
Florida puts ban on use of social media
play icon2:31
Florida puts ban on use of social media
Mumbai Police investigates Munawar Faruqi
play icon1:58
Mumbai Police investigates Munawar Faruqi
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Alleged Corruption while AAP Leaders Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
play icon1:12
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Alleged Corruption while AAP Leaders Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Viral Video: Wedding Ugly Drama Unfolds As Ex-Boyfriend Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding And Gets Caught
play icon1:21
Viral Video: Wedding Ugly Drama Unfolds As Ex-Boyfriend Sneaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding And Gets Caught