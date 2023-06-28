NewsVideos
Supertech MD RK Arora arrested in money laundering case

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
SUPERTECH BREAKING: Supertech's MG RK Arora has been arrested by ED, it is being told that ED was interrogating him for a long time, EG has also attached his property worth 40 crores in the investigation.

