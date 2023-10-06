trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671632
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Rajasthan and MP government against free election promises

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
SC Issues Notice to Central Government: Supreme Court has sent notice to the Central Government, MP and Rajasthan Government. The Supreme Court has issued a notice expressing strong objection to the Revadi culture. SC leaders have issued notice regarding election announcements.
