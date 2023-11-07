trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685328
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Supreme Court has made a big announcement over firecracker ban. Supreme Court said that the guidelines issued by it are not limited to Delhi NCR only, but it applies to all the states of the country. Along with this, the court said that it is the responsibility of the state governments to take necessary steps to control air pollution/noise pollution. Know in detail to what the Supreme Court said in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Play Icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
Play Icon2:56
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Play Icon3:38
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
Play Icon10:57
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
BJP makes huge remark on Mahadev Betting App Case
Play Icon1:13
BJP makes huge remark on Mahadev Betting App Case

Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
play icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
play icon2:56
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
play icon3:38
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
play icon10:57
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
BJP makes huge remark on Mahadev Betting App Case
play icon1:13
BJP makes huge remark on Mahadev Betting App Case
supreme court on firecracker ban,sc on fire cracker ban,sc fire cracker ban,firecracker ban in delhi,Firecracker ban,Ban on firecrackers,Ban on firecrackers in Delhi,Delhi firecrackers,Delhi firecracker ban,delhi firecracker news,supreme court breaking news,supreme court breaking news today,sc verdict on patakha ban,patakha ban,patakha ban supreme court,ban on pataka,pataka ban,pataka ban news,pataka ban breaking news,pataka ban sc,breaking,Trending,