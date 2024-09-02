videoDetails

Supreme Court to hold hearing on Bulldozer Action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

Supreme Court Hearing on Bulldozer Action: Hearing in SC against bulldozer action. CM Yogi Adityanath i.e. Baba's bulldozer is standing in the dock of justice. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had filed an application with allegations of targeting a particular religion in the bulldozer action. The Supreme Court will hear the same, be it Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any other BJP ruled state. Amidst all this, Akhilesh Yadav has also accused the state government of discrimination for demolishing the wall of a martyr's memorial in Mainpuri with a bulldozer. The question is whether there will be a 'full stop' on Baba's bulldozer?