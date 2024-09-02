Advertisement
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Bulldozer Action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Supreme Court Hearing on Bulldozer Action: Hearing in SC against bulldozer action. CM Yogi Adityanath i.e. Baba's bulldozer is standing in the dock of justice. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had filed an application with allegations of targeting a particular religion in the bulldozer action. The Supreme Court will hear the same, be it Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any other BJP ruled state. Amidst all this, Akhilesh Yadav has also accused the state government of discrimination for demolishing the wall of a martyr's memorial in Mainpuri with a bulldozer. The question is whether there will be a 'full stop' on Baba's bulldozer?

All Videos

Watch visuals of destruction amid flood in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Play Icon02:29
Watch visuals of destruction amid flood in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Deshhit: 'Mini Bangladesh' In UP?
Play Icon40:40
Deshhit: 'Mini Bangladesh' In UP?
Rajneeti: Attack on Hindus from Bangladesh To Bijnor?
Play Icon41:16
Rajneeti: Attack on Hindus from Bangladesh To Bijnor?
Taal Thok Ke: Supreme Court to hear plea over stopping of 'bulldozer justice'
Play Icon51:06
Taal Thok Ke: Supreme Court to hear plea over stopping of 'bulldozer justice'
Mob Lynching Case: Why 'lynching' in name of Gau Mata?
Play Icon26:14
Mob Lynching Case: Why 'lynching' in name of Gau Mata?

