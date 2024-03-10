NewsVideos
Supriya Sule will be the candidate of NCP Sharad faction from Baramati.

Mar 10, 2024
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has declared daughter Supriya Sule as the party candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat where she will face Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife. This seat has been Sharad Pawar's stronghold since 1984. For the first time in the year 1984, Sharad Pawar contested the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati seat, in which he achieved a historic victory... After this, Sharad Pawar's victory from Baramati became confirmed from where Pawar won in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and Represented the area in 2004.

