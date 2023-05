videoDetails

Supriya's prediction came true! The announcement of Sharad Pawar's resignation caused a stir in the politics of Maharashtra.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar surprised everyone with his decision on Tuesday. He has resigned from the post of party president. Pawar announced this among the workers in Mumbai. Although NCP workers are demanding Sharad Pawar to withdraw the decision. They are shouting slogans in his support.