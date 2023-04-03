NewsVideos
Surat Sessions Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by the Surat court. Rahul's lawyer said whether Rahul Gandhi's post of MP will come back or not, it is not yet known.

