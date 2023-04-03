हिन्दी
videoDetails
Surat Sessions Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 03, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by the Surat court. Rahul's lawyer said whether Rahul Gandhi's post of MP will come back or not, it is not yet known.
