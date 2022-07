Suriya becomes first Tamil actor to join Oscars panel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited Kollywood actor Suriya and Kajol to be members of an Oscar panel comprising 397 eminent movie personalities. They are among 53 invitees from outside the USA

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

