trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630038
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: After the split in the NCP in Maharashtra, there is a lot of political activity. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi has made a big claim. He has said that, 'soon there may be a rebellion in Bihar as well'.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
maharashra ncp,maharashtra ncp news,sushil modi on ncp,sushil modi on ncp crisis,sushil modi latest news,bjp sushil modi,bjp sushil modi news,sushil modi on bihar ncp,bihar ncp,pawan khera on bjp,pawan khera on ncp crisis,congress on ncp,ncp pawan khera,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra political crisis,Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut on ajit pawar,Shiv Sena vs BJP,political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,Zee News,HindiNews,