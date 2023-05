videoDetails

Suspense continues for new CM in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

After the results of the Karnataka assembly elections, suspense still remains regarding the new CM. In this connection, the Congress is constantly churning. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi on Monday. Apart from him, a team of observers had also come to Delhi and today the possibility of DK Shivkumar also coming to Delhi is being expressed.