trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669379
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swachhata Hi Seva: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 1 participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Haryana's Gurugram. The theme of 'Swachhata Hi Seva'-2023 is ‘Garbage Free India’. The theme focuses on visual cleanliness and welfare of SafaiMitras.
Follow Us

All Videos

Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
play icon13:11
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
play icon4:47
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
play icon5:14
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
play icon4:48
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
Anti national activities again happened in JNU campus, video went viral
play icon2:55
Anti national activities again happened in JNU campus, video went viral

Trending Videos

Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
play icon13:11
Modi has become a fan of Ankit Baiyanpuriya! 'Will learn something from you..' video went viral
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
play icon4:47
Breaking News: Anti-national slogans on the walls of JNU
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
play icon5:14
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
play icon4:48
PM Modi Meets Social Media Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya, Greets Him With 'Ram Ram Bhai Saryane'
Anti national activities again happened in JNU campus, video went viral
play icon2:55
Anti national activities again happened in JNU campus, video went viral
India,