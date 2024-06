videoDetails

DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:20 AM IST

Japan Flesh Eating Bacteria: Dangerous bacteria is killing people in Japan. This bacteria is so dangerous that as soon as it infects the human body, it starts eating the flesh of the body. Therefore this bacteria is being called flash eating bacteria. Flash eating bacteria can cause death in just 48 hours. This bacteria causes a disease called streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.