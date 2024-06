videoDetails

DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:18 AM IST

Congress today announced that Rahul Gandhi will remain the MP from Rae Bareli and Priyanka Gandhi will contest and win from Wayanad seat. This will be Priyanka Gandhi's first election of any kind, which she will contest. These 2 big decisions were taken after a two-hour meeting at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.