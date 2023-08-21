trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651670
Swami Prasad Maurya attacked with shoes in program on great men

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party had a program on great men. In which a shoe has been thrown at Samajwadi Party MLA Swami Prasad Maurya. Swami Prasad Maurya narrowly survived in the shoe attack.
